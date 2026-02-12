“The Testaments” to Open Series Mania 2026

Series Mania general director Laurence Herszberg, artistic director Frédéric Lavigne, and Series Mania Forum director Francesco Capurro unveiled the highlights of the upcoming 2026 edition of the festival — set to take place from March 20-27, 2026 in Lille, France — at a press conference held earlier today.

The festival will open with the world premiere of Hulu/Disney+’s dystopian drama series The Testaments, the sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale. Showrunner Bruce Miller and members of the creative team will attend the premiere.

Series Mania will close with an award ceremony hosted by French comedian and columnist Pablo Mira, to be held on March 27 at the Lille Nouveau Siècle Theater.

The festival has also unveiled the series that have been selected for the international competition:

Dear Killer Nannies – Disney+/Hulu, Latin America

Dustfall – ABC TV Australia

Anatomie De Un Instante – Movistar Plus+/ARTE

Love is Enough – HBO Max, Poland

Major Players – Channel 4, U.K.

My Brother – SVT/DR/NRK/YLE/RUV, Scandinavia

Paolo – HBO Max, France

The Audacity – AMC, U.S.

Waiting for the Out – BBC, U.K.

Selected series in the Panorama international competition are:

Babies from the BBC, U.K.

Welcome to Kingston-Falls from ICI Radio-Canada

Breendonk from VRT, Belgium

Burden of Justice/Hundarna from SVT, Sweden

The Best Immigrant from STREAMZ, Belgium

The Flaws/Das Manko from ZDF, Germany

These Sacred Vows from RTE One Ireland