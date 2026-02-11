Sphere Abacus Adds Five True Crime Series to Its Slate

U.K.-based distributor Sphere Abacus has acquired five true crime series, which the company will showcase at the London Screenings.

Documentary Skegness Psycho: 28 Miles to Murder, produced by U.K. indie FirstLookTV, explores how a loving mother-of-two started a relationship with a violent criminal with no idea of his violent past. The program will air on Crime & Investigation.

Ten-part series A Perfect Scam and Check-In To Murder are both produced for Crime & Investigation by Peninsula Television. The former unearths the gripping and often tragic stories of victims who have fallen prey to sophisticated scams; while the latter explores the fine line between picturesque and perilous is razor thin, when quaint guesthouses and charming seaside cottages become the site of horribly violent crimes.

Look What You Made Me Do and Police Pursuits —produced by Law & Crime Productions for the Law & Crime channel — dive into true stories of jealousy, rage and betrayal; and high-speed chases, wild getaways, and epic takedowns, respectively