Cookbook Media to Rep “Force 5” Animated Series

Cookbook Media has entered a partnership with animation veterans Todd Gallina and David Marshall to launch Force 5, a newly created CGI animated series.

Under the agreement, Cookbook Media has been appointed global agent for content distribution and consumer products, and will officially introduce the property to buyers, broadcasters, and licensing partners at upcoming industry events.

Targeted to kids ages 7–12, Force 5 is a sci-fi action comedy about a rag-tag team of teens tasked with saving the world — while learning to coexist with their unlikely secret weapon: a massive, sentient robot of destruction who very much does not want a bunch of kids piloting him. The series draws inspiration from classic giant Mecha robot mythologies including Voltron, Robotech, Shogun Warriors, and Zoids, reimagined for a new generation.

The series is currently in development, with a completed pilot produced by Cheer Digital in Taipei. Force 5 is created by Todd Gallina and David Marshall, with Marshall serving as co-creator and director and Gallina as co-creator and producer.