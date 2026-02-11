Bunqer To Debut At MIP London

New B2B content marketplace Bunqer.tech is debuting, with a Beta version, at MIP London and will launch at the end of 2026.

Thanks to key partnerships and AI-powered tools, the platform enables content executives across the world to buy and sell their programs in just a few clicks, like online shopping.

The distribution platform offers low rates, targeting sellers’ back catalogs for buyers who need cost effective programming. Bunqer has already secured over 8,000 hours of content, which can instantly be subtitled into 75 languages.

Bunqer.tech is co-led by veteran producer, Stephane Gateau, co-founder and former co-CEO of R&G Production; and entrepreneur Charles van den Broek.

Early platform adopters include ESPN and Millimages. Amazon is both a technical partner and a sponsor, BNP Paribas is a partner and sponsor, and public investment bank, BPI France, is a financing partner.

Nathalie Wogue of Wogue Entertainment advises on programming and international business development, while global communications are led by MJ Sorenson of New York–based MGC.

“As a long-time producer of a wide range of successful TV shows, I’m pleased to see a platform that creates new revenue opportunities for producers — even long after programs have aired. Bunqer fills that need by offering broadcasters and local platforms an easy, cost-effective, and flexible solution to today’s programming challenges. I look forward to its continued growth and success,” said Stephane Gateau.

“We’re thrilled to make our debut at MIP London and are confident that Bunqer.tech will become an essential tool for producers and broadcasters building their programming grids. Our platform enables fast, simple, and secure transactions for back-catalog content,” said Charles van den Broek.

Pictured: Stephane Gateau and Charles van den Broek.