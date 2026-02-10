“Sins & Roses” Leads KDI’s CEE Sales

Kanal D International has inked a new sale of its drama series Sins & Roses to Romania.

The company has also secured further sales across the CEE region for drama series Broken Promise, the adaptation by Portugal’s SIC and SP Televisão of Ruthless City, which has been sold to Hungary.

Among recent agreements is also a KDI license deal to Bulgaria for family drama For My Son, the story of an ex-cop who is struggling to get back his son amidst the Istanbul mafia.