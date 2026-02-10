Poorhouse at Avant Première in Berlin

U.K.-based Poorhouse International will attend the Avant Première Music + Media Market, organized by IMZ — the International Music & Media Center, founded in Vienna in 1961 to promote the performing arts through film — from February 14-18, 2026 in Berlin.

Taking place at the Scandic Hotel Potsdamer Platz, the event brings together the international cultural broadcasting community for five days of screenings, conferences and networking. More than 500 delegates, broadcasters, producers, artists, art institutions are expected to be in attendance — from NHK to the Met, WNET, ARD, ZDF and RAI to The Vienna State Opera and the Universal Music Group.

Poorhouse will showcase documentaries Breaking Bach, featuring hip hop and street dancers tackling live music by Bach; Sir Antonio Pappano´s Behind the Symphony; and Pieces of Beethoven — to commemorate the bicentennial of the composer’s death in 2027.

This documentary, written and directed by Sheila Hayman, shot in 4K, reassembles and examines artifacts from around the world in order to create a new Beethoven image. The doc features performances by Paavo Järvi and the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie, Bremen, Gramophone’s Orchestra of the Year 2024.

photo © Tommy Ga-Ken Wan