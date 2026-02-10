Cineflix Inks Deal with Love TV Channels

U.K.-based Cineflix Rights has partnered with Barcelona-based Love TV Channels, which delivers localized thematic TV channels to platforms in 34 countries.

The agreement sees Cineflix Rights delivering localized versions of some of its franchises, in return for a stake in the business. As a result of the deal, Love TV Channels will offer French, Italian, and Spanish versions of an initial 500 hours of content spanning lifestyle, true crime, and nature, with series including Property Brothers, Homicide: Hours to Kill, Holiday Homes in the Sun, Border Security: America’s Front Line, and Inside Taronga Zoo.

Love TV Channels is currently operating 10 brands and 26 TV channels in 34 countries globally, reaching more than 25 million households per month on multiple platforms.

The deal with Love TV builds on Cineflix Rights’ expansion of its direct-to-consumer digital business, which currently includes 11 single brand and genre owned-and-operated FAST channels across the U.S., Canada, and U.K.

The company also runs 21 YouTube channels and is rolling out non-English language versions of its FAST and YouTube channels globally — such as the Spanish-language channel, Mayday: Catástrofe Aérea.