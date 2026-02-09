The Super Bowl Halftime Controversy

At the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 8, 2026, the 60th annual NFL championship game in Santa Clara, California, the headline was not the Seattle Seahawks’ 29–13 victory over the New England Patriots, but the halftime entertainment.

On one side was U.S. President Donald Trump’s favored performance by Kid Rock, broadcast on various digital platforms and organized by the conservative group Turning Point USA. The event was designed to counter the official NFL Super Bowl halftime show, headlined by Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio).

According to various reports, Super Bowl LX 2026 reached an estimated 128 million viewers, continuing a trend of record-breaking audiences. The game solidified its status as a premier global television event, with Bad Bunny’s halftime show significantly contributing to the high engagement.

Kid Rock’s 25‑minute performance attracted roughly 6–10 million viewers, depending on the platform and measurement.

The TV broadcast of the game aired on NBC (and Telemundo). Peacock was the main streaming hub, with other services offering access to the NBC broadcast.