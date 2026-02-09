GMA Earns Two Global Filipino Icon Awards

The Philippines’ GMA Network was recognized with two awards at the Global Filipino Icon Awards 2026 in Dubai, UAE.

GMA Pinoy TV, the flagship international channel of GMA International — the overseas arm of GMA Network — won the Excellence in Global Filipino Storytelling Award for its commitment to Filipino storytelling while also serving as a platform to elevate the talent and voices of Filipinos on the global stage. Accepting the award was GMA Network First VP and head of International Operations Joseph T. Francia.

Broadcast journalist Atom Araullo (picturd) was conferred the Lifetime Achievement in Public Service Journalism Award, in recognition of his years of rigorous field reporting and in-depth documentary work. Araullo anchors the late-night newscast State of the Nation and hosts the public affairs shows The Atom Araullo Specials and I-Witness.

The awards are presented by The Global Filipino magazine, which is based in Dubai. The award ceremony took place on January 31, 2026.