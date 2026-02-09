Beakus, Big Bad Boo Partner on Two Animated Series

U.K. animation studio Beaukus and Canada’s Big Bad Boo Studios are combining their skills to co-produce two new animated series for children: Alien Book Club and S.TINK.

S.TINK is a comedy series for 6–12-year-olds, based on the Fairy vs Boy book series, written and illustrated by Jenny McLachlan and published by Harper Collins. The story centers around the often disastrous and frequently hilarious escapades of 13-year-old Danny, who unwittingly invites S.Tink, the world’s worst fairy and now his F.A.F (Fairy Assistant Forever), into his life.

Alien Book Club, aimed at 4–6-year-olds, encourages children to read by engaging them with classic stories. Four little aliens arrive at the Intergalactic Library Bus to be read a story by Flurb, the super-sized keeper of books. In each episode, one of the little aliens wants to join the adventure featured in a classic book – such as Treasure Island or The Secret Garden.

Both series are now in advanced development — Canada’s TVO recently greenlit Alien Book Club for development and is working with the teams on new materials and designs.