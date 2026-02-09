All3Media Lines Up Taylor Swift, Michael Jackson at London Screenings

London-based indie distributor All3Media International is lining up a varied unscripted slate for the upcoming London TV Screenings.

Topping the new offerings are: Michael Jackson: The Trial, Taylor Swift: A Love Story, and The Lost Kingdom of Arabia.

Michael Jackson: The Trial, from Wonderhood Studios, features unseen footage, unheard audio tapes of Michael Jackson and exclusive interviews, to tell the inside story of how the King of Pop was put on trial in 2005 for the alleged sexual molestation of a young boy.

From the makers of Pompeii: The New Dig, Lion TV delivers a feature-length documentary that uncovers one of history’s greatest forgotten powers. The Lost Kingdom of Arabia reveals the story of Ghassan, a Christian Arab kingdom that once stood between Rome in the west and a rising Persian superpower in the east.

One-hour special Taylor Swift: A Love Story (for Channel 4) explores Swift’s journey from wide-eyed newcomer to global icon.

These documentaries sit alongside true-crime series Blackfella Films’ 2.6 Seconds; Candour’s The Sycamore Gap Mystery and Essex Millionaire Murders; DSP’s Lover, Liar, Predator; Lightbox’s Murder at the Post Office.

The company’s catalog also features personality-led returning brands and popular reality programming, including: Olivia Attwood-fronted The Price of Perfection, Getting Filthy Rich and Bad Boyfriends, Monty Don’s Gardens catalog, and reality hits The Traitors U.K. and U.S. and Race Across the World.

Louise Pedersen, CEO at All3Media International, commented, “We’re excited to unveil an unmissable new unscripted slate. Celebrity driven documentaries of the highest caliber (Michael Jackson: The Trial and Taylor Swift: A Love Story) join sweeping historical epic Lost Kingdom of Arabia and timely true crime series 2.6 Seconds. These are bold, premium titles designed to resonate with audiences worldwide. These shows sit within a wider unscripted offering that spans high-impact true crime from leading producers including DSP, Lightbox and Candor, projects fronted by fast-rising talent such as Olivia Attwood, and series led by much-loved figures like the world’s favorite gardener Monty Don. And global reality phenomenon The Traitors continues to find faithful partners and go from strength to strength. The London TV Screenings is a key launchpad for premium content across genres, and we’re looking forward to forging new partnerships with buyers as we take these landmark shows to audiences around the world.”