Tubi, Pluto, DAZN, PodX Execs to Keynote at MIP London

MIP London has unveiled a number of keynotes that are part of a two-day Creator Economy strand and that will be featuring YouTube, Goalhanger and Sidemen Productions speakers, plus a showcase from international podcast group PodX, at the second edition of the content market, set to take place at the IET London and The Savoy from February 22-24, 2026.

Keynotes include: Pedro Pina of YouTube EMEA, and Tony Pastor, co-founder of Goalhanger, exploring the rapid evolution of podcast consumption in The Goalhanger Model: Scaling a New Media Empire on YouTube; Sideman’s Victor Bengtsson and Adam Cohen will explore the plans for the creator-led production company in Inside the Sidemen – Why Content Creators are Building Production Companies of the Future; while The Power of Podcast: Global Impact and Multi-Platform Distribution will feature PodX’s Patrick Svensk and Julien Neuville, and Darby Dorras of Platform Media.

Sport & Creators: Strategic Priorities Shaping Streaming Platforms will explore sport as a growth driver for ad-supported and FAST platforms with David Salmon, of Tubi, Olivier Jollet of Pluto TV, and Walker Jacobs of DAZN. The Masters of Digital Content will unpack how premium digital content is being commissioned, produced and scaled today, with Amie Parker-Williams of MTV Entertainment Group International, Ben Sinden of Electrify Video Partners, Dominic Smales of GloMotion Studios/WinnieWood, and Matt Ford of Sony Pictures Television.

MIP London has to date passed 1,300 delegates, these include more than 600 international buyers.