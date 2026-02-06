Streamers Face New Levy in Germany

Germany is implementing new legislation requiring major streaming platforms to invest at least 8 percent of their annual net revenue into European content, with a focus on boosting the local German TV and film production sector.

This legally binding “investment obligation” applies to all streaming platforms and TV broadcasters operating in the German market, both international and domestic (such as RTL, ProSieben/Sat1, and the public broadcasters ARD and ZDF).

If they invest 12 percent or more, they get an exemption from some regulations, such as language and production requirements. The agreement also includes stronger financial support for films (€250 million yearly).

The planned new legislation was outlined yesterday by Culture Minister Wolfram Weimer, who specified that the investment commitment is primarily intended to strengthen the German content industry and secure jobs in studios, technology, and creative professions. Weimer sees this as the “basis for a new boom in film and series production made in Germany.”