Up The Ladder: UKTV & BBC Studios, Talpa

BBC Studios and UKTV have appointed Karin Marelle to lead their Global Acquisitions team, overseeing the sourcing of content across BBC Studios’ global channels and BBC-branded SVoD services in the U.K., EMEA and APAC (Asia Pacific).

Reporting to Steve North, chief content officer, UKTV, Marelle will be responsible for setting and executing the acquisitions strategy for content and pre-sales across BBC Studios’ branded services and the UKTV network.

Most recently Marelle has worked as a Commercial Co-Production Consultant, orchestrating collaborations with international distributors and broadcasters. Prior to this, she was VP of Acquisitions and Co-productions at STARZ/Lionsgate.

Talpa Studios and Talpa Network will introduce a new leadership structure from March 2, 2026, establishing a single group-wide management board while both companies continue to operate independently. As part of this next phase, Talpa Studios’ CEO Maarten Meijs has been appointed to lead the group-wide management board, overseeing strategy and long-term development across Talpa Studios and Talpa Network. Joost Brakel will conclude his role as CEO of Talpa Network following a transition period.