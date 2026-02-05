Telemundo Puerto Rico is Now on Roku in the U.S.

Telemundo Puerto Rico – a FAST channel featuring Telemundo Puerto Rico / WKAQ’s original entertainment and news programming – is available now in the mainland U.S. on The Roku Channel.

“WKAQ has a tremendous legacy serving the residents of Puerto Rico with content that celebrates and connects their communities, so we are very pleased to extend their reach to those with Puerto Rican heritage and other Spanish-speaking audiences in the U.S.,” said Valari Staab, chairman, NBCU Local. “This channel showcases the great work of our talented local production teams and dedicated journalists in San Juan.”

The new 24/7 Spanish-language streaming channel features the entire lineup of original entertainment and news content produced by WKAQ, the Telemundo-owned station based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

WKAQ has delivered local news and entertainment programming throughout Puerto Rico since 1954, when it became the first local TV station to launch on the island. WKAQ has since been producing and televising some of Puerto Rico’s most memorable shows and events, including El Show de las Doce, Llegó Menudo, Noche de Gala, Sábado Sensacional, Telecómicas and Dame un Break.

NBCU Local’s streaming portfolio, which first launched in January 2022, now includes 17 channels.