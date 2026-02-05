One Tribe Launches “Life at Anna’s Zoo”

Wales-based Nations and Regions factual producer One Tribe TV has launched Life at Anna’s Zoo, a new digital-first wildlife series revealing the fun day-to-day running of a modern zoo, produced in partnership with Manor Wildlife Park and Lovetovisit.

At the heart of the series is presenter Anna Ryder Richardson (Changing Rooms, I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!), who is the owner of Manor Wildlife Park.

Premiering on YouTube, Life at Anna’s Zoo takes viewers behind the scenes at the Pembrokeshire zoo, offering unprecedented access to the operational, veterinary and behavioral work involved in caring for its animals. Alongside Anna, the series follows a cast of regular contributors, including head keeper Kim and Vet Kevin, whose expertise and personalities bring the inner workings of the zoo to life.

The channel will release more than 20 minutes of long-form content every week, supported by a rolling program of shorts and social media clips.