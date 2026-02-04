Radial Launches “Fatal Fraud”

Radial Entertainment in collaboration with Hello Mary and the CBS AMC Networks U.K. Channels Partnership (a joint venture between Paramount Global and AMC Networks International U.K.) launched true-crime series Fatal Fraud.

The 10-episode series, featuring cases where financial schemes spiral into betrayal, violence, and murder, is set to debut February 13, 2026, on the FilmRise Channel in the U.S. and Canada, with additional platforms to follow.

Cases range from fraudsters who befriend their victims before killing them to perpetrators who enlist family members to carry out horrific crimes. The series reveals how interpersonal relationships, financial desperation, and high-stakes motives – life insurance scams, crushing debt – transform ordinary people into perpetrators of extreme violence.

“Fatal Fraud reveals how financial deception can turn everyday relationships into instruments of violence,” sais Cristina Guggino, VP of Co-Productions & Content Partnerships at Radial Entertainment. “Our partnership with Hello Mary and AMC Networks International UK reflects Radial’s commitment to premium, globally relevant factual storytelling that resonates across platforms.”

“Finding a unique angle in crime is increasingly hard but with Fatal Fraud, I do think we have come across an area and stories that are compelling, riveting, and emotional. It’s also been a great experience working with Radial and AMC, and I look forward to working with them both again,” said Steve Regan, CEO of Hello Mary.

“Financially driven crime stories continue to resonate strongly with U.K. audiences, and Fatal Fraud offers a sharp and distinctive perspective on the genre” said Sam Rowden, VP, Content Group, AMC Networks International U.K.. “By focusing on cases where deception and greed escalate into violence, the series aligns closely with our commissioning strategy for premium factual content. We’re pleased to collaborate with Radial Entertainment and Hello Mary on a project that will premiere in the U.K. on March 18, following its launch in the U.S. and Canada.”

The series is produced by Hello Mary and co-produced by Radial Entertainment and AMC Networks International U.K.