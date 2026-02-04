AI Facing the Human Factor

In the United States, the rapid growth of fiber broadband faces human-capital constraints. The shortage is driven by a limited workforce needed to support high-bandwidth demands and the expansion of data centers.

Fiber cable companies report a shortage of workers in roles such as drillers, foremen, splicers, and aerial linemen. These jobs require a blend of physical skill, technical knowledge, and safety training. The shortage is slowing down installation projects and adding pressure to meet rising demand for high-speed internet infrastructure in both urban and rural areas.

Some industry estimates project that from last year through 2032, about 120,000 workers will leave the field, largely due to retirement, resulting in a broader shortage of about 178,000 workers when accounting for an estimated 58,000 new jobs created during the same period. Taken together, these figures suggest that the AI-enabled broadband future may take longer to realize than hoped.