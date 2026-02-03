Viaplay Boards “Veronika” S2, S3

Viaplay Content Distribution has boarded seasons two and three of the Swedish Nordic noir crime thriller Veronika.

The SkyShowtime’s local original series, which has been recommissioned across more than 20 markets, stars Alexandra Rapaport (Gåsmamman, Honour) and Tobias Santelmann (Exit, The Arctic Convoy) in the leading roles.

Blending the atmospheric hallmarks of Nordic noir with psychological suspense and emotional depth, Veronika follows police officer Veronika Gren, a woman haunted by visions from the dead, as she navigates complex investigations while struggling to keep her personal life from unravelling.

Season two of Veronika premiered on SkyShowtime on December 8, 2025, with season three scheduled to premiere in 2026.

Viaplay Content Distribution handles international sales for the upcoming seasons of the series, which is produced by Swedish prodco Bigster.