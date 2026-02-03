OGM Universe Inks Raft of New Deals

Istanbul-based OGM Universe has closed a number of multi-territory distribution agreements across Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

Leading the slate is Six of Us — following the story of six orphaned siblings struggling to stick together and survive — which has been licensed across Spain and Andorra, Portugal, Romania, Hungary, North Macedonia, Lithuania, Albania, Georgia, Israel, Lebanon, Angola and Mozambique, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, and Russia.

New drama series The Fall of the King has been acquired in North Macedonia, Romania, Albania, Bulgaria, Israel, Russia, Angola and Mozambique.

Modern drama Reborn has expanded into Slovenia, Lithuania, Albania, Poland, Bulgaria, Israel, Angola & Mozambique, Kazakhstan, and Russia; while romance-driven Lost in Love has found new homes across Portugal, Spain, Albania, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Lithuania, Israel, Angola and Mozambique, Ghana, Ethiopia, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Russia.

Completing the raft of sales, Broken Destiny (pictured) has been secured in Romania, Latvia, North Macedonia, Georgia, Portugal, Kosovo, Israel, Angola & Mozambique, Ethiopia, and India.

“Following our strong momentum and proven success across Latin America, what we are seeing across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa is a clear alignment between premium demand and premium storytelling,” said Ekin Koyuncu, Global Distribution and Partnership director at OGM Universe. “Broadcasters are increasingly focused on titles that can anchor schedules, travel across territories, and build long-term audience engagement. Our strategy is to position each series not simply as content, but as a long-term asset and these agreements reflect the confidence placed in both our slate and our vision.”