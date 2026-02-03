Multicom Reps 1988 Concert Film “A Reggae Session”

Los Angeles-based Multicom Entertainment has secured an agreement to distribute A Reggae Session, a 1988 concert film produced by Albert Spevak of Ambassador Entertainment.

Originally produced in Jamaica for Cinemax, A Reggae Session captures an extraordinary live concert featuring a line-up of legendary artists spanning reggae, rock, and soul. Performers include Jimmy Cliff, Toots Hibbert, Grace Jones, Bunny Wailer, Carlos Santana, Chrissie Hynde, The Neville Brothers, and Ziggy Marley.

“This is one of the most exciting and culturally significant acquisitions we’ve ever made,” said Jesse Baritz, Multicom’s VP of Content Acquisition & Development. “A Reggae Session is not only a remarkable time capsule of reggae at a global peak, but a beautifully shot, joyfully performed celebration of the genre’s influence and reach.”

Shot on location in Jamaica, A Reggae Session combines pristine concert cinematography with an intimate sense of place, capturing both the musical performances and the spirit of the island that gave rise to the genre.

Multicom will restore the feature from its original 16mm film elements, ensuring the highest-quality presentation for its return to audiences.