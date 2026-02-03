Korea is Series Mania Forum’s First Country of Honor

The Séries Mania Forum (running March 24-26, 2026, in Lille, France) has selected Korea as its first Country of Honor.

The Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), a government organization that oversees the promotion of the Korean content industry, along with eight Korean companies — Channel A Corporation, CJ ENM, EO Content Group, KBS Media, MBC, SLL Joongang, Studio S, and Whynot Media — will be attending this year’s Forum.

As part of this new initiative, there will be a Coming Next from Korea session, a number of speakers from the country in conferences panels, and a networking cocktail, among other highlights.

The selection of Korea as the Country of Honor coincides with the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between France and Korea (1886 Treaty of Friendship, Commerce and Navigation). It also dovetails closely with last year’s BroadCast Worldwide (BCWW), Asia’s largest marketing event for broadcast video content, which honored France during its 25th edition in Seoul.

“This will be the first time we have highlighted a country at our event, and we are thrilled that it is Korea, whose excellence and creativity in film and audiovisual production are widely recognized. This celebration is especially meaningful as it coincides with the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between France and Korea. Both countries have rich histories and cultures, united by mutual fascination and a shared commitment to strengthening ties in an increasingly globalized world,” said Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Séries Mania.

Moonju KIM, general director of KOCCA France, said: “It is a great honor for Korea to be invited as the Country of Honor at Series Mania Forum in France. Through globally recognized Korean series such as Squid Game and Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, the Korea Creative Content Agency has contributed to the growing resonance of Korean storytelling and creative excellence worldwide. We hope that Series Mania, as one of the world’s leading platforms for series content, will further deepen mutual understanding and foster sustainable cooperation, including co-production and investment, between Korea and France. We extend our deepest appreciation to CNC, Series Mania, and all French industry partners for their invaluable support and commitment to strengthening cultural and industrial exchange between our two countries.”

As of 2024, the size of the Korean content market was estimated at $43.169 billion, ranking eighth globally in terms of content market size.