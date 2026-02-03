Disney Appoints Josh D’Amaro as Next CEO

The Walt Disney Company has appointed Disney Experiences chairman Josh D’Amaro as its chief executive officer, effective March 18, 2026, when he will succeed longtime CEO Robert Iger.

D’Amaro, a 28-year Disney veteran, has served as chairman of the Disney Experiences segment since 2020, leading the company’s largest business segment with $36 billion in annual revenue in 2025 and 185,000 employees worldwide. He joined the company in 1998 at Disneyland Resort.

“Josh D’Amaro is an exceptional leader and the right person to become our next CEO,” said Robert A. Iger, CEO, The Walt Disney Company. “He has an instinctive appreciation of the Disney brand, and a deep understanding of what resonates with our audiences, paired with the rigor and attention to detail required to deliver some of our most ambitious projects. His ability to combine creativity with operational excellence is exemplary and I am thrilled for Josh and the company.”

Dana Walden, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment, has been named president and chief creative officer of The Walt Disney Company, reporting directly to D’Amaro.

“I am immensely grateful to the Board for entrusting me with leading a company that means so much to me and millions around the world,” said Josh D’Amaro. “Disney’s strength has always come from our people and the creative excellence that defines our stories and experiences. There is no limit to what Disney can achieve, and I am excited to work with our teams across the company and brilliant creative partners to honor Disney’s remarkable legacy while continuing to innovate, grow, and deliver exceptional value for our consumers and shareholders. I also want to express my gratitude to Bob Iger for his generous mentorship, his friendship, and the profound impact of his leadership.”

Picture courtesy of the Walt Disney Company: Dana Walden and Josh D’Amaro