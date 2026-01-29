Tulipop Studios Inks U.S. Deals

Iceland-based Tulipop Studios has secured a number of U.S. and international distribution deals for its preschool series Tulipop Tales.

New partners include Amazon Prime Direct, HappyKids, Kidoodle, ZoneTV, Dreamscape, Cycle Kids and Ketchup TV. While several of the deals cover worldwide distribution, all include U.S. rights.

Tulipop Tales is a design-led preschool series based on the original world created by Icelandic artist Signý Kolbeinsdóttir. The series follows a group of curious and kind-hearted characters as they explore friendship, emotions, and everyday adventures through gentle storytelling and a distinctive visual style.

Tulipop Studios is expanding the brand with Tulipop Seasons, a new series of three 30-minute animated seasonal specials. Currently in production, the specials are set for international release later this year and will introduce longer-form storytelling built around seasonal themes.