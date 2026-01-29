Stan’s Original Thriller “Careless” Starts Production

Stan has commenced production on the four-part Stan Original Careless, a thriller produced in association with Channel 4, Nine Network, All3Media International and Screen Scotland, supported by Screen NSW.

The series is led by Solly McLeod (House of the Dragon), Robyn Malcolm (After The Party), Katie Leung (Bridgerton) and Richard Roxburgh (Rake).

From creators Helen Fitzgerald (author of The Cry) and Louise Fox (Broadchurch), the thriller is produced by Easy Tiger Productions and Synchronicity Films,

When Scottish backpacker Robbie (McLeod) finds himself in Sydney, he is determined to become a live-in caretaker for a notorious rock’n’roll legend, who has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

But, as he grows closer to the star, he also grows closer to his wife. As Robbie integrates himself further in their relationship, it becomes clear there’s something in Robbie’s past that may put the couple in serious danger.

International sales for the series will be handled by All3Media International.