Barry Diller’s Interest in CNN

Barry Diller wanted CNN. The media mogul, featured in the November 2025 issue of VideoAge with a review of his autobiographical book, is said to have bid for the cable news network founded by Ted Turner in 1980, now owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

CNN is a cable news channel that WBD plans to spin off together with its other cable networks under the Discovery Global umbrella, separate from its film studio and HBO assets.

Reportedly, Diller’s overture was not acted upon by the WBD board, which also considered bids from Netflix and Paramount but favored the former.

Recently, WBD disclosed that CNN is expected to generate $1.8 billion dollars in revenue in 2026, with about $600 million in earnings, implying a potential valuation of roughly $4 billion.