Thriller “Watching You” to Premiere on Hulu in the U.S.

ITV Studios has inked the sale of STAN Original thriller Watching You to Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ in EMEA, where the series will premiere on February 20, 2026.

Watching You stars Aisha Dee (The Bold Type, Safe Home), Josh Helman (Mad Max: Fury Road) and Luke Cook (Good Cop/Bad Cop). The six-episode series, based on the best-selling novel The Last Guests by J.P. Pomare, follows Lina (Dee), who after a passionate one-night stand in a friend’s rental property is horrified to discover her affair has been captured by cameras hidden in the apartment. Amid mounting threats and paranoia, she sets out to unmask an insidious voyeur, only to realize the threat is closer and more dangerous than she could have imagined.

Watching You is produced by Lingo Pictures (part of ITV Studios) and internationally distributed by ITV Studios, with a major production investment from STAN and Screen Australia.

The sale is part of a wider programming package agreement between ITV Studios and Disney.