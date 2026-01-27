The WSJ Scolds the FCC

A January 24, 2026, editorial in the conservative Wall Street Journal blasted the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for targeting U.S. TV networks’ late-night shows, which the Journal’s editors classify as “comedies.”

The paper contends that the FCC is reviving its “equal time” rule, which requires broadcasters to provide comparable airtime to politicians who have been targeted or criticized by a TV show. According to FCC Chairman and Trump loyalist Brendan Carr, late-night programs would not qualify for a “bona fide” exemption to the equal time rule.

The Journal’s position is that “there’s a strong argument that the [equal time] rule violates the speech rights of broadcasters,” adding that “it also makes no sense in today’s diverse media market, in which broadcasters account for a shrinking share of viewership.”