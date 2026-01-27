Banijay, Blues Group to Launch Benidorm-themed Apparel

Banijay Rights has secured a new licensing agreement with apparel specialists Blues Group for a branded dress-up line inspired by comedy series Benidorm.

Under the deal, the spirit of the Brits abroad comedy will be brought to life through a range of adult fancy-dress costumes and accessories. Launching in early 2026, the collection will roll-out across retailers in the U.K. and Eire and includes attire based on fan-favorite characters such as Kenneth and Lesley.

Produced by Tiger Aspect (part of Banijay U.K.) for ITV, Benidorm is a comedy series set in the Spanish resort town of the same name. The show follows a diverse group of holiday makers and staff at the all-inclusive Solana Hotel, where sun, sangria, and outrageous antics are always on the menu. Each episode delivers a mix of slapstick humour, heartfelt moments, and satirical takes on British holiday culture.