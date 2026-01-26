Up the Ladder: Citigroup, Secuoya

Citigroup is banking on a former studio executive: Alex Berkett, a former head of strategy and corporate development at Paramount. Berkett was hired by Citigroup to run its media and communications division. He previously worked at Viacom’s MTV (now part of Paramount) and was involved in Paramount’s sale of Simon & Schuster to private equity firm KKR, as well as its recent merger with David Ellison’s Skydance. Citigroup has also been advising Paramount Skydance on its hostile tender offer for Warner Bros. Discovery.

Film producer Jaime Gona has joined Secuoya Studios’ film division with a focus on driving and developing new film projects, helping to strengthen and diversify the studio’s commitment to cinema.

Among Gona’s works are Los comensales, Selfie, and Los europeos, a co-production with France based on the novel of the same name by Rafael Azcona. These titles will soon be joined by upcoming releases Día de caza, directed by Pedro Aguilera; El profesor, the second feature film by Daniel Castro, starring Javier Gutiérrez; documentary Carlos Saura: ese niño de la fotografía, directed by Anna Saura; and Ultravioleta, written and directed by Mamen Díaz.