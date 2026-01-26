OGM Inks Raft of Sales to LatAm

OGM Universe has secured a number of sales across Latin America and the U.S. Hispanic markets for its drama slate. The latest agreements span multiple platforms and key regions across LatAm, including Mexico and Brazil.

Titles include family-focused drama Six Of Us (Sahipsizler); epic drama The Fall Of The King (Kral Kaybederse); contemporary drama Reborn (Çarpıntı); romantic series Lost In Love (Sakla Beni); and Broken Destiny (Toprak ile Fidan).

Mikaela Perez, Sales director (LatAm, U.S., and Iberia), commented: “Across LatAm, we’re seeing sustained and focused interest in premium drama that can engage different audience segments. The strong performance of OGM Universe titles following their launches in Latin America has played a key role in expanding the number of territories they now reach, reflecting buyers’ confidence in emotionally driven, character-led storytelling. With several new deals currently being finalized, we look forward to sharing further announcements very soon and are excited about what the year holds.”