KDI’s “Alba” Heads to Kazakhstan

Kanal D International has secured the sale of Alba, the Spanish adaptation of Turkish drama Fatmagül, to Kazakhstan.

Originally produced by Kanal D and already sold to more than 70 countries worldwide, Fatmagül is one of the most iconic Turkish dramas. The series follows its title character who dreams of a successful marriage. After a tragic incident between Fatmagul and four men, she is forced to marry Kerim.

Its Spanish adaptation, Alba, has attracted strong international interest, once again proving the global appeal and adaptability of the original format.

Kanal D International’s varied slate comprises both original productions and international adaptations.