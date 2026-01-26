FOX’s Live TV Drives Revenue Increase

FOX network advertising revenues have recently increased mainly due to higher ad pricing in news and sports, in addition to stronger ratings (for example, NFL and Super Bowl LIX).

FOX News attracted many new national advertisers after several research studies showed that ads appearing near news stories did not harm brands. In the past, and without any supporting evidence, there had been a perceived aversion among brands to advertising alongside hard news.

FOX had also had to contend with brands pulling their ads after controversial remarks made by FOX hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham. Advertising interest in FOX’s live programming now includes shows such as FOX & Friends.