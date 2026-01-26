Davies, Shindler to Lead Masterclass at Series Mania Forum

Series Mania has unveiled that showrunner Russell T Davies and producer Nicola Shindler will lead a Talent Masterclass at this year’s Series Mania Forum (March 24–26, 2026), the industry arm of the Series Mania Festival (taking place in Lille on March 20–27).

Davies and Shindler’s joint credits include Tip Toe, Years & Years, It’s a Sin, Nolly and Queer as Folk. Shindler, the recipient of the third annual ‘Woman in Series Award’ at the forum in 2023, will join Davies for the masterclass on March 25 at the Lille Grand Palais.

They will discuss their new five-part drama series, Tip Toe, and unveil first-look clips from the Channel 4 series, exploring the creative ambition behind the show. Tip Toe, starring Alan Cumming and David Morrissey, explores the most corrosive forces facing the LGBTQ+ community today.

“I am delighted to be welcoming the wonderful Nicola back to Series Mania Forum along with Russell, one of today’s most prolific showrunners. Together they have collaborated for more than two decades and have been behind some of the most talked-about and emotionally resonant television of recent years, connecting with audiences worldwide. I have no doubt Tip Toe will be another masterpiece in their remarkable and long-standing creative partnership,” commented Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania.