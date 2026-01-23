All3Media’s “The Inheritance” to Be Adapted in Brazil

All3Media International has secured the first international adaptation of The Inheritance with Brazil’s Globo.

The Brazilian version will be available exclusively on Globo’s VoD platform, Globoplay, and produced by Formata.

Blending fiction and reality, the game show challenges contestants throughout the competition to test their intelligence, powers of persuasion, strategic thinking, and willingness to betray. Set against a backdrop of psychological tension, and unstable alliances, every decision can bring competitors closer to, or further from, the final prize.

The Inheritance marks the latest format from Studio Lambert, the producer responsible for The Circle, Race Across the World and Gogglebox, among others.