Pokémon is Perfect to Test AI

The AI sector has a tradition of using video games to test and evaluate AI systems’ intelligence.

Among the games used, Nintendo’s Pokémon has recently emerged as the preferred game to track the progress and abilities of AI models.

Instead of asking a model individual questions and evaluating its individual answers, the Pokémon game — in addition to generating mazes and puzzles, and battling creatures — allows to track a model’s reasoning decision-making and progress toward a goal over a long period, which is the types of tasks requested from AI.

Developer Jonathan Verron told The Wall Street Journal that ” [Pokémon] is a perfect game for AI right now.”

Originated as Nintendo Game Boy games, the franchise currently includes more than 28 seasons of animated content.