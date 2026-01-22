Content Americas Attracts Top LatAm Execs

The first bit of good news: The wait time for the elevators at the Hilton Miami, the traditional venue for the fourth annual Content Americas, is no longer a problem. And this is despite a very busy TV market in which many suites’ doors have been shut, indicating meetings taking place.

Another bit of good news: The market floor has also been busy, with top-level executives strolling around. One such exec was Gustavo Scaglione, the subject of a front-cover story in VideoAge‘s January Issue. Scaglione is the president of the group that recently acquired Telefe, Argentina’s major TV network.

Argentina and Venezuela have both received lots of attention at Content Americas. The former because of Telefe’s new ownership (also represented at Content by the network’s CEO Darío Turovelzky), and the latter due to the upheaval caused by the capture of the Venezuelan dictator, Nicolás Maduro, by the Americans. On the market’s second day, VideoAge met with two TV executives familiar with the Venezuelan TV sector: Cesar Diaz and Peter R. Tinoco, who think that by next year, RCTV (a major Venezuelan network) will regain its TV license.

In terms of seminars, on Tuesday, January 20, speakers at a panel titled “State of the Nation: What Will Drive the Future of LatAm and Hispanic Content?” included Secuoya Studios’ Brendan Fitzgerald, Banijay Iberia’s Pilar Blasco, Owl and Co.’s Herman López, and production expert Cecilia Mendoça, all of whom discussed the inevitable dominance of streaming media and the value of libraries. Additional speakers of day 1 included Netflix’s Carolina Leconte, TIS Studios’ Samuel Duque, and Underground Producciones’ Sebastián Ortega, who explored the best strategies for co-productions and content licensing with Netflix.

Among the panels of day 2, a panel with TV Catalunya’s Sigfrid Gras, Globoplay’s Alex Madeiros, Telemundo’s Sandra Smester, and HBO Max’s Sergio Nakasone discussed what commissioners want and their criteria for selecting acquisitions and co-production projects.

However, market organizers did not follow the suggestions proposed by VideoAge in its Wednesday printed Daily, which listed a number of seminar topics that are rarely, if ever, presented.

As usual, Tuesday’s Rose d’Or was a major attraction, awarding prizes for Best Latin content in several categories. Telefe CEO Darío Turovelzky presented the Rose d’Or Lifetime Achievement Award to Argentine screenwriter, director, and producer Juan José Campanella.

Content Americas ends today, Thursday, January 22, 2026, after a three-day run, with a total of 2,102 participants, 851 buyers, and 132 exhibitors. Now the content-buying-and-selling sector will take a few days off before returning to Miami for the NATPE Global TV market that starts on February 2, 2026.

Pictured above from top: Registration area; the market floor; Telefe’s Gustavo Scaglione with VideoAge‘s Dom Serafini; Telefe CEO Darío Turovelzky (r.) and Juan José Campanella at the third edition of the Rose d’Or Latinos; seminar panelists; FonoLibro’s Pedro R. Tinoco (l.) and 7A Media’s Cesar Diaz.