‘Sinners’ Leads 2026 Oscar Nominations

Today, the nominations for the 2026 Oscars were announced, just under two months before the 98th Academy Awards ceremony, which will be held on March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Ryan Coogler’s musical horror Sinners led with 16 nominations, setting a record for the most nominations in Oscar history. In addition to Best Picture, Coogler was nominated for Best Director and Best Screenplay, and his main protagonist, Michael B. Jordan, was rewarded with his first Oscar nomination, for Best Actor. Paul Thomas Anderson’s father-daughter saga, One Battle After Another, followed in second place with 13 nominations. Monster movie Frankenstein, ping-pong picture Marty Supreme, and Norwegian family drama Sentimental Value earned nine nominations each.

The movies that received a nomination for Best Film are: Bugonia, F1, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, Sinners, and Train Dreams.

The complete list of Oscar nominations is available here.