MIP London Unveils Details of Creator Economy Program

MIP London has unveiled details of the Creator Economy Program for the second edition of the content market, taking place at The IET London and The Savoy from February 22-24, 2026.

Highlights of the program include a main stage keynote, The Year of Change or Die, from Evan Shapiro on February 24. Drawing on exclusive new proprietary data, Shapiro will show where the television business goes next. Earlier that day Shapiro will also stage a live recording of The Media Odyssey, the popular industry podcast co-hosted with Marion Ranchet (Streaming Made Easy).

Other panels include Talent as the Shortcut: How Community-led IP Scales Across Platforms, with Snap’s Julie Boegart, Spotify’s Saruul Krause-Jentsch, and We Are Era’s Tobias Schiwek, on February 23; a main stage panel on February 24 detailing how digital content is commissioned and scaled by established media groups with contributors, including Amie Parker-Williams of MTV Entertainment Group International, among others; a market-first Attention Economy Leadership Lunch & Mixer on February 23, staged in partnership with Tubefilter, with a presentation from Adam Cunningham of Allied Global Marketing; and a roundtable session focused on building sustainable growth in Creator-led content and staged in partnership with We Are Era on February 24.

MIP London has registered more than 1,000 delegates so far. These include more than 550 international buyers.