Up the Ladder: Radial Entertainment

Radial Entertainment has named James Meyer to the newly created position of senior vice president, International Sales and Distribution. He will report to Julie Dansker, Radial Entertainment’s co-head of Sales, Distribution & Strategy and EVP of Global Licensing and International Distribution.

Meyer will spearhead the management of Radial’s extensive content library of over 70,000 movies and episodes. He will also lead the strategic rollout and expansion of international FAST channels in emerging markets.

“International markets and platform diversification are fundamental to our strategic growth,” Dansker said. “James’ extensive expertise in global sales, digital platforms, and FAST will be instrumental in advancing our international strategy and expanding our global film and television reach.”

Meyer said, “Radial is in a unique position in the global television market – their independence, ambition and flexibility really set them apart. I’m excited to work with Julie and the team to expand the company’s international footprint and unlock new opportunities for the catalogue worldwide.”

Prior to joining Radial, Meyer led the FAST and AVoD distribution of Fremantle’s catalog outside of North America and spent 11 years at ITV Studios in a range of international sales roles.