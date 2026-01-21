Rose D’Or Latinos Winners

The Rose d’Or Latinos awards were held last night, as part of Content Americas, at the Hilton Downtown Miami.

Spain led the way with six statuettes, followed by Brazil with four, Argentina with three, and Mexico and Chile with one each.

By platform, Netflix, Movistar Plus+, and Globo/Globoplay were the most awarded with two awards each, while Prime Video, Disney+, Telefe from Argentina, Canal 13 from Chile, and YouTube also took home prizes.

Among the production companies, Argentina’s K&S Films stood out, winning the award for best drama series for El Eternauta (Netflix) and best film for Belén (Prime Video).

In the fiction categories, Spain’s Poquita fe T2 (Buendía Estudios) stood out as best comedy or dramedy and Querer (Feelgood Media and Kowalski Films) as best miniseries or limited series, both from Movistar Plus+. Globo’s Vale Tudo was crowned as best telenovela.

In the unscripted categories, the award for best documentary or docuseries went to the Spanish series #SeAcabó: Diario de las campeonas, by YouFirst Originals for Netflix, while in entertainment, the awards went to the Argentine program Susana (Telefe) for best comedy or variety show; Brazil’s Terceira Metade (Boxfish, Globoplay) as best factual or docu-reality; and Chile’s Mundos opuestos (Cooking Media, Canal 13) as best competition reality.

