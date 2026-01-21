NHK Develops LED Display That Generates Power

NHK Science & Technology Research Laboratories, in collaboration with Professor Hirohiko Fukagawa of Chiba University’s Advanced Science Center and Professor Takuji Hatakeyama of Kyoto University’s Graduate School of Science, has successfully developed the world’s first organic LED display device capable of blue light emission while also generating power.

Traditionally, light emission—turning electricity into light—and solar power generation—turning light into electricity—are opposite processes, making it extremely difficult to integrate both functions into one device. However, the team succeeded in creating a display element that can alternate between emitting light and generating electricity; moreover, they achieved world-leading levels of both luminous and power-generation efficiencies, delivering a major breakthrough.

Speaking on behalf of the development team, NHK researcher Taku Oono shared the motivation behind this innovation: “During the Great East Japan Earthquake, many people evacuated to places like school rooftops. Over time, they lost access to critical information because there was no electricity. Although NHK broadcasted vital updates, some of the people who needed them most couldn’t receive them. In the future, we hope this technology can be applied to devices such as mobile screens, so that even in places without electricity, everyone can access the information they need.”

Building on this vision, the team is now focused on advancing the technology itself—improving efficiency and durability for both light emission and power generation. These enhancements will pave the way for practical applications such as low-power displays.