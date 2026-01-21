Inter Medya Licenses “Valley of Hearts” to Bolivia, El Salvador

Turkey’s Inter Medya has licensed drama series Valley of Hearts to Bolivia and El Salvador.

Produced by TIMSBI Productions, the series has already been licensed to Chile — where it has since become one of the most-watched programs — Honduras, Ecuador, and Panama, among other territories in Latin America.

The drama revolves around the dark secrets and fierce power struggles within the powerful Şansalan family. Its cast includes Ece Uslu, Aras Aydın, Hafsanur Sancaktutan, Leyla Tanlar, Burak Sergen and İlker Aksum.

The sale to Bolivia was officially announced during Content Americas, where Inter Medya is currently exhibiting at the Hilton suite 1024.