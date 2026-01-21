Blue Ant’s Paranormal, True Crime Channels Land on TELUS

Canada-based Blue Ant Media has inked a deal with Canadian telco TELUS to launch two of its FAST channels, HauntTV and TotalCrime, on the TELUS TV+ app for Optik TV and Stream+ subscribers.

HauntTV and TotalCrime are now live on TELUS’ entertainment platforms, marking Blue Ant Media’s first entry on the TELUS platform for its free streaming portfolio,” said Andrew Irwin, SVP, Content Distribution & Partnerships, Blue Ant Media.

HauntTV brings a curated line-up of paranormal programming to TELUS, including full-season runs of Hotel Paranormal, narrated by Dan Aykroyd, and Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life, among others. On TotalCrime, Canadians will have access to true crime series such as How I Caught the Killer, Murder Rap: Inside the Biggie and Tupac Murders, and Murder: Fight for the Truth, among others.