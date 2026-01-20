“Sins & Roses” Expands into the Balkans

Kanal D International has secured new deals for its drama Sins & Roses, inking sales in Croatia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, and Montenegro.

Blending themes of family, loyalty, and hidden truths, Sins & Roses follows Serhat, a man who lost both his father and fortune as a child but built an empire founded on integrity. His seemingly solid world shatters when his wife Berrak conceals a devastating secret and falls into a coma. As Serhat searches for answers, his hardened heart faces an unexpected test with the arrival of Zeynep.

The drama series is part of the slate currently being showcased by Kanal D International at Content Americas in Miami.