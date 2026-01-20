Content Americas 2026 Kicks Off Under Sunny Miami Skies

The fourth edition of Content Americas kicked off today and will continue for two more days at the Hilton Downtown Miami hotel.

In terms of participation, organizers’ official figures indicate 851 buyers and 132 exhibitors in attendance — once again housed in hotel suites, meeting tables and booths. As for the total number of delegates, the expectation is close to 2,100 people.

All exhibitors and distributors were pleasantly surprised by the large number of appointments with LatAm buyers that they were able to schedule at this market.

Regarding the program, Content Americas will feature 50 speakers scattered among 23 sessions.

Among today’s conferences, two of the best attended ones were: “State of the Nation: What will drive the future of LatAm and Hispanic content?” with Secuoya Studios’ Brendan Fitzgerald, Banijay Iberia’s Pilar Blasco, Owl and Co.’s Herman López, and production expert Cecilia Mendoça, who discussed the inevitable dominance of streaming media and the value of libraries; and a panel with Netflix’s Carolina Leconte, TIS Studios’ Samuel Duque, and Underground Producciones’ Sebastián Ortega. This panel explored the best strategies for co-productions and content licensing with Netflix. Leconte emphasized that there is no specific formula or set of characteristics that make a project a perfect fit for Netflix. In particular, for co-productions based on local Latin American IPs with strong cultural and regional identities, there is no need for Netflix to acquire rights for the entire world. Not only would such an acquisition be costly, but a local player could handle a regional adaptation — for instance, in Asia — more effectively.

The Content Americas Copro Pitch 2026 and the Rose d’Or Latinos awards ceremony will take place later today, followed by the opening party.