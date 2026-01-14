Xilam Greenlights “Zig & Sharko” S5, S6

French animation studio Xilam Animation has greenlit the production of two new seasons of its non-dialogue slapstick comedy Zig & Sharko, with longstanding French partner Gulli returning to commission the fifth and sixth installments.

The series celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2025 and is Xilam’s most established IP on YouTube, with over 39 million subscribers. Previous seasons have been licensed to multiple broadcasters, including Super RTL (Germany), Netflix, Warner Bros Discovery (France, Africa and Italy), DeAgostini (Italy), Ketnet (Belgium), Panda Kids (Portugal), TVP (Poland), NRK (Norway), DR TV (Denmark), MTV3 (Finland), Disney Channel (Poland), RTL Klub (Hungary), RTL (Croatia), Nova TV (Czech Republic), Markiza TV (Slovakia), ERT (Greece) and Jiostar (India).

Seasons five and six will follow the theme of summer vacations and are created by director Hugo Gittard. Season five centers on Zig’s dream vacation and sees Marina and Sharko open The Coco Club, a booming all-inclusive beach resort. Season six will take viewers on Marina’s dream vacation: an island road trip to find the perfect wave to surf.

The two new 52-episode seasons are set to be delivered in 2027 and 2028 respectively.