Jackie Brenneman Appointed as IFTA’s New President

The Independent Film & Television Alliance®, organizer of the American Film Market®, has appointed Jackie Brenneman as its next president and chief executive officer. She succeeds Jean Prewitt, who is stepping down at the end of the month after 25 years leading the organization.

Brenneman spent nearly a decade at NATO, rising through the organization to EVP and General Counsel. Most recently, Brenneman served as CEO of Attend, a theatrical marketplace connecting independent filmmakers directly with exhibitors to expand distribution opportunities, and as a founding partner of The Fithian Group.

“Jackie brings industry insight, legal and lobbying expertise, and a proven record of guiding complex membership organizations,” said Paul Bales, chairperson, IFTA and partner & COO, The Asylum. “Her deep appreciation of how business, public affairs, and creative communities intersect, and her experience navigating the fast pace of evolution in our industry and the challenges it presents, especially for independent companies, make her uniquely qualified to lead IFTA and AFM into their next chapter. We look forward to working closely with her.”

“This is a pivotal moment for the independent film and television community, which has always been defined by risk-taking and innovation,” said Brenneman. “As the industry undergoes rapid transformation—through consolidation, new financing structures, and evolving models of production and distribution—independents are uniquely positioned to shape new paths forward and lead the next phase of change.”

Bales further commented, “On behalf of the Board, I want to sincerely thank Jean Prewitt for her extraordinary leadership over the past 25 years and for the profound impact she has had not only on IFTA, but on the independent industry at large.”