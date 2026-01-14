ATV’s New Drama “A.B.I.” Premieres with High Ratings

ATV Distribution’s new drama series, A.B.I. (A Broken Inheritance), premiered last night on Turkish broadcaster ATV, ranking as the number one program across all rating categories and achieving the highest-rated series premiere in the last seven years in total individuals.

Starring Kenan Imirzalıoğlu and Afra Saracoglu, A.B.I. follows Dogan, a successful surgeon who severed ties with his powerful family after a traumatic incident involving his father. After years of absence, Dogan returns to Istanbul at his sister’s request. During this time, he meets Cagla, a young lawyer, and a deep bond forms between them. An attempted murder draws Dogan into a dangerous web of secrets, betrayal, and suspicion. He must now decide whether to leave once again or stay and confront the dark truth at the heart of his family.

ATV will be showcasing the new drama series at Content Americas.