Nippon TV, FOR-A America Launch AI Tool for Sports

Nippon TV and FOR-A America have launched viztrick AiDi, an on-device AI solution developed by Nippon TV. NBC Sports will use the real-time AI solution during coverage of several live events, starting in 2026.

AiDi delivers real-time player tracking, face tagging, object recognition, 2.5D telestration, auto-score graphics, and motion data analytics — without internet connectivity.

“We were looking for the right tool for streaming live sports that would automatically crop athletes to a 9:16 aspect ratio with auto tracking,” explains Tim Canay, senior vice president of Engineering, NBC Sports. “AiDi is that tool. AiDi uniquely provides real-time processing with minimal delay, which is key for live sports content.”

Takayuki Shinoda, lead developer of viztrick AiDi, Global Strategy Headquarters, Nippon TV, said: “We are honored that our technology has been selected by NBC Sports, a global leader in sports broadcasting. It is deeply gratifying that Nippon TV’s creative power, honed at the forefront of broadcasting, has gained recognition beyond borders.”

FOR-A America is responsible for the sales and delivery of the AI tool.